Fast-rising dancehall musician, Ibien Jah, has released his latest single dubbed ‘Not Now’ to motivate the youth across the country.

The visuals of the song capture the life of a street boy who lives in the capital city, Accra, and struggles to fend for himself every day.

In an interview, the emerging act said once you are a street boy, you can never give up. I have seen the struggles in life and there is no reason to give up because I will not be here today.

I have the music spirit in me and this is a motivational one and a simple message I have for the youth and Ghana as a whole. I want to inspire them to never give up, he said.

The music video was shot and directed by Director Stance. Engineer Short Beatz also produced the song.

Watch the video below:

Not Now, since it dropped has been lauded by fans of the Eastern-Record-Label signed artiste.