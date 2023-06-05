The Savannah Regional Police Command has granted bail to some 49 suspects who were arrested at Daboya in the Savannah Region following unrest in the town.

This was after clashes between Mamprusis and Gonjas at Lukula, a farming community in the North Gonja District led to an attack on police in the region.

The suspects reportedly smashed the Savannah Regional Police Commander’s vehicle windscreen and another brand-new pickup belonging to the district command.

Following the unrest, about 107 were arrested, and kept in police custody in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Other men in the town have since fled, hiding in bushes and distant communities. Also, all commercial and domestic activities have been brought to a standstill at Daboya and its environs.

In town, JoyNews cited only women and a few other female students returning to town on vacation.

The remaining 51 suspects, according to police sources, would be put before a Tamale High Court on Monday, June 5.

