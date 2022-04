Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have shared the first photo of their baby girl.

In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo can be seen holding his new daughter and smiling with his four other children and long-term partner Rodriguez. “Home sweet home,” he wrote. “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us.

“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

The couple had said their newborn daughter was giving the two “strength” following the tragic death of his baby boy. The two, who were born on 18 April, were the fifth and sixth children of the Manchester United forward and followed Rodriguez giving birth to Alana Martina, on 12 November 2017.

The Portuguese superstar and his partner penned a joint statement that was posted on social media on Monday evening: “It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our baby boy. It’s the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The news comes just weeks after Georgina had posted a touching tribute to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as they eagerly awaited their new arrivals. “Every day by your side is happy and special,” she said on Instagram. “We love you indefinitely. Thank you so much to the best dad in the world.”

Tributes have poured in following the devastating news. United responded to the 37-year-old’s social media post by saying: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”