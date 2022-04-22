The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has announced Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr Danquah, who was a Deputy CEO in charge of Technical Operations, takes over from his former boss Dr Kofi Koduah (K.K) Sarpong.

Mr Sarpong is expected to step down this week after five years of service following his appointment in 2017.

GNPC has since congratulated Mr Sarpong for his leadership and service throughout the years.

Mr Danquah is said to have over 18 years of experience in strategy across multiple businesses, with most of his focus in, but not limited to, oil and gas.

He joined GNPC from Vallourec, where he managed the North American strategy, development and innovation team.

Prior to this, he also held senior management positions at BHGE (Baker Hughes) and General Electric and was on the advisory board as well as the global strategic marketing manager for Schlumberger’s upstream consulting arm SBC.

He also held a director role at Hart Energy, where he helped to establish the firm’s consulting and research group.