A new directive on what clients seeking legal representation will be paying to their lawyers has been announced by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).



The remuneration for legal services, the GBA said, must measure up to the value of the time spent or value created as determined by the economic environment in which the service is provided.



The new legal fees cover charges for professional services rendered by lawyers.

The fees are quoted in both Ghana Cedis and US Dollars and are to be applied to services rendered to both Ghanaian and international clients as prescribed by law, the GBA directive of Thursday, April 21, noted.



The directive read in part, “the essence of these guidelines shall be negotiation and agreement between Counsel and the client within the range prescribed below before the commencement of the provision of legal services. The law entitles every lawyer to reasonable compensation for his services.

Read full statement below:

ALSO READ:





