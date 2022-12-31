Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a deal that runs until 2025.

The Portugal captain, 37, is a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

Al Nassr – nine-time Saudi Pro League champions – described the signing as “history in the making”.

The club said it would “inspire our league, nation and future generations to be the best version of themselves”.

In the summer, Ronaldo turned down a £305m deal to join another Saudi team – Al Hilal – because he was happy at United.

Earlier in November, Ronaldo spoke out in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV in which he said he felt “betrayed” by United, did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and was being forced out of the club.

Ronaldo, who scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for United, left Juventus to rejoin the Old Trafford club in August 2021 – 11 years after he departed to join Real Madrid.

He had just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with United but his immediate exit was “mutually agreed”.