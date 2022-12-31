Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid an emotional tribute to Brazil legend, Pele.

The three-time World Cup winner died on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the age of 82.

Pele is revered globally and widely regarded as the greatest of all time following his trailblazing achievements in the sport.

Reacting to the demise of the Santos legend, President Akufo-Addo said there will never be another like him and has therefore joined friends and sympathisers in paying tributes to the icon.

According to President Akufo-Addo, Pele’s legacy will remain incomparable in the annals of football.

“The whole world of sports is poorer today for the loss of one of its greatest figures, certainly its greatest soccer player, with the departure to Heaven of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the iconic, legendary Pele.

“Those of us who had the privilege to witness his incomparable career will cherish forever the memories of skill, talent, determination, and sheer athleticism which we derived from his playing of the game he himself described as ‘the beautiful game.’

“He used his towering status to be an advocate for the poor, for children, for young people, for black people, and to be an inspiration to several generations of footballers.

“The Ghanaian people, who admired him deeply, join me in expressing our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his family, the Brazilian people, the Brazilian government, and football and sports lovers the world over. There will never be another like him.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace with the blessings of the Almighty.”

May his (@Pele) soul rest in perfect peace with the blessings of the Almighty. pic.twitter.com/0fiyYqY7lc — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) December 30, 2022

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, he is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

He remains the only player to win the World Cup three times, his first trophy in 1958, before 1962 and 1970.

In a poll conducted by BBC Sport in 2020, Pele was voted the greatest player, ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff.