Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, has explained the reason why he has banned mother Dolores from attending big matches.

The 36-year-old is currently preparing for his second Red Devils debut when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side take on Newcastle at Old Trafford next week.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s mum is unlikely to be at the Theatre of Dreams with Ronaldo declaring it is for her own good.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has insisted that Dolores, 66, gets too nervous watching him in action.

He has stated that his mum gets so anxious from the stands, that she has fainted twice from inside the stadium, with one of her falls breaking her teeth.

Speaking to Daily Mail journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said: “She’s not allowed now to watch big games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared his mum is banned from watching him play in big games due to her nervesCredit: Instagram @doloresaveiroofficial

“I say, ‘Listen, I don’t have a father anymore. I don’t want to lose my mum, too, so you’re not going to watch quarter-finals, semi-finals, or finals.”

He had previously told Morgan in an earlier interview: “She gets so nervous, I don’t understand why. She is not allowed now to watch big games.

“I get friends to stay with her and she goes for walks around the house. She fainted two times in the stadium. She is nervous.”

Ronaldo also discussed how his mother is the matriarch of their family as he declares he owes his successful career to her.

He added: “My mum is the pillar of the family, and what I have today is because she always supported me.

“She worked hard to give her best for her children and especially for me because I’m the youngest in the family.

“She suffered to give me opportunity. I remember when I was 12 and I told her I wanted to go to Lisbon to play with Sporting Lisbon’s youth team.

“She said to me, ‘son, if it’s really what you want, I’m not going to cut your legs and stop you. You can go. It will be difficult for me to leave you but go. Follow your dreams.'”