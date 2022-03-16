The trial of #FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vomawor, has taken a rather interesting twist even after he was granted bail.

Hours after his bail application was granted on Wednesday morning, members of the Movement say they are yet to locate the crime officers responsible for finalising his departure from police detention.

One of them, Felicity Nelson, suspects the development forms part of a grand scheme to frustrate the activist and prolong his predicament.

“Oliver has been able to provide all the necessary things to meet his bail conditions… But unfortunately, the crime officer, they don’t know where he is. He is currently not here. He is the one supposed to go back to the registrar of the court and show that Oliver has been able to meet all the bail conditions and actually release him and he is nowhere to be found,” she explained.

The Cambridge PhD student has been granted a ¢2 million bail by a Tema High Court.

Mr Barker-Vormawor is to provide two sureties; one of who should deposit documents to his landed property in execution of the bail.

The activist is facing treason felony charges after a social media post threatening a coup.

He is also required to report to the police once a week.

Jubilation erupted outside the court over the announcement among his supporters who waited in anticipation.

But the elation was short-lived after a bizarre twist of events.

Felicity Nelson told JoyNews that all efforts to gain access to the crime officers have proven futile.

“The police are deliberately frustrating the process. Hopefully, if we are able to locate the crime officer today, he will be released today. But if not, then we don’t know. It may be tomorrow or the day after that,” she said on Wednesday.

The campaigner was surprised that a police officer will be unavailable at post during such a critical moment without leaving behind any way of being reached.

A healthy-looking Mr Barker-Vormawor was also spotted being whisked back into the police custody while his supporters cheer him on.

Background

On February 10, Mr Barker-Vormawor took to social media to threaten a coup following pictures emerging from the Majority Leader’s 65th birthday bash showing an ‘E-levy’-designed cake.

He posted, “If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”

In a subsequent post, he explained the context in which he used the word coup.

He was arrested on February 11 at the Kotoka International Airport, upon arriving from the United Kingdom.