The current state of the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, which was established in 1979, is nothing to write home about as it has been abandoned and not seen any major rehabilitation.

The children’s park is a 14.83-acre (0.0600 km2) public amusement park for children which was started in 1979.

Initially, it was called Accra Children’s Park or Ridge Park. It was later renamed after a renowned Ghanaian of blessed memory called Efua Sutherland who was born as Efua Theodora Morgue and lived from 1924 to 1996.

But due to lack of maintenance, the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, which is supposed to entertain children, has now turned into a parking lot for drivers as well as sleeping haven for the homeless.

Expressing her displeasure on the sorry state of the park on Beyi W’ano, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, daughter of the late Efua Sutherland, Esi Sutherland Addy, said she is saddened at the development.

“My mother really had the Ghanaian children at heart reason she created the park to help the kids with so many activities as the park really helped shape the children but it is unfortunate that the situation is different now,” she bemoaned.

The issue, she noted, has been a great worry to the family as they are trying hard to make sure that the park is back on its feet.

In doing so, Mrs Sutherland Addy said they are in talks with the government and as such an online petition to save the once-iconic and vibrant Efua Sutherland Children’s Park from decay.

The petition on Change.org is being championed by Mmofra Foundation, founded by the celebrated Ghanaian writer and playwright, Efua Sutherland after who the park is named.

The online petition highlights the neglect and dilapidation of the once active park in the heart of Accra.

Mrs Addy is, therefore, calling on Ghanaians to join the movement in urging the government to pay attention to the park.