Former Assemblyman of Afo Nkwanta in the Suhum constituency, Lawrence Adu, has expressed his dissatisfaction at the deplorable state of the Kumasi Children’s park in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, some people who stay around the park sell the chairs in the abandoned library and use the money to buy cocaine.

“When those who snort cocaine are hungry, they pass by the library and pick some of the chairs in the library to sell and use the money to buy cocaine. Nobody controls them nor the place.

“When it rains, the rains fill the library up due to damage of the roofing,” he added.

Mr Adu lamented that there has been no release of funds to cater for the children’s park.

“No common funds are made available for the assemblyman to apply for, to be used in maintaining the place even if you want to do it,” he noted.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Beyi W’ano show, he revealed that the park belongs to the Manhyia Palace and not the government.

“The children’s park is not for the government, it is under the Manhyia palace, KMA only takes care of the place and takes charge with full authority when there is an ongoing project,” Mr Adu stated.

Mr Adu added that children used to learn at the library and others learned things pertaining to culture.

“When people go to the place, it helps psych someone from an experience and helps children to know what’s going on from the library. When they go for cultural practice, it helps them give them knowledge about cultural practices,” he stressed.