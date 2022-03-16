Assistant Commissioner at the Large Taxpayer Office of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has urged Ghanaians to report any business owner who operates on social media without paying taxes.

This is because although the GRA has branches across the country, its staff are unable to identify all businesses operating everywhere, especially those operating on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Mr. Martin Yamborigya said this on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday.

According to him, “we may know some. But you would agree that GRA is not everywhere. So, we cannot say that we are everywhere to be able to know all those who are earning income and are probably not paying tax.”

The Assistant Commissioner disclosed that persons who report online businesses to the GRA would be rewarded for assisting the Authority in achieving its 2022 revenue target of GH₵80 billion.

“And we are very very sincere when we tell you that if you are an informant, and you give us information that leads to the recovery of tax, you’d be paid some reward.”

He assured prospective informants that, “people have done it, we have taken action and the people have been rewarded accordingly”.

Mr. Yamborigya was on the show to among others, discuss plans by the Authority to implement new laws regulating businesses on social media from April 1, 2022.

According to the GRA, taxes would be collected from non-resident Ghanaians who undertake online businesses using Facebook among others.