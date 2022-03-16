The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced the release of a festival guide for the 2022 Easter celebration at Kwahu in the Eastern Region.



The guide, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Akwasi Agyemang, to be provided by the planning committee, will afford patrons the opportunity to make choices that will make their stay memorable.



The guide will also inform tourists and the general public about the various activities and other vital information about the celebration.



Hoteliers, event organisers and other stakeholders will also have the opportunity to advertise in the guide.



Mr Agyemang made these remarks at the launch of the celebration on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Kwahu.



This year’s edition of the annual event which saw a break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic has been scheduled for April 15-18, 2022.



It will be held in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.