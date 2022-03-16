The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has assured the 2022 Easter Festivities at Kwahu in the Eastern Region will be nothing short of the usual excitement it brings.



To rekindle the love of patrons for the annual event following a two-year break amid the coronavirus pandemic, more fun-filled activities have been rolled out to complement the paragliding festival.



The Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman, speaking at a Press Launch of the paragliding event on Wednesday at Kwahu, stated the event will not be business as usual.



Mr Agyemang announced the proposed fee for flying which comes with a hot air balloon experience is GH¢550.

This, he explained, will cater for a GH¢50 covid rapid test for passengers before they are allowed to fly with the remaining GH¢500 the actual cost of the flying.



Other activities earmarked for the event are food bazaar, Kwahu Gwaso, pool parties, musical concerts, church service among others.

The event will take place from April 15-18, 2022.