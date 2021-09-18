Does your mouth taste stale beneath the mask? Wearing a mask has become the order of the day, and wearing one for long periods can be bad for your oral health.

Follow these simple steps to keep your mouth safe whilst you stay safe.



Dentists are concerned about the damage wearing a mask for a long time does to your teeth. According to Dr Jonelle Anamelechi, a pediatric dentist, masks trap germs which increases bad bacteria and dries out our mouths. This can cause bad breath and/or gum

disease.



Drink water



Take short sips throughout the day to rehydrate your mouth. Preferably, swirl the water around the insides of your mouth to remove as much bacteria as you can.



Eat an apple



An apple a day, keep the germs away. Apart from the fibrous texture stimulating your gums when you chew, apples contain about 15% of your recommended daily intake of Vitamin C, which helps keep your gums healthy. Lack of vitamin C increases swelling, bleeding and infections in your mouth.



Change your mask



The worse you could do is wear one mask throughout the day. After dispose of it properly and pick a new one. If it is a reusable mask, remember to wash and properly dry it before using it. Do not use a dirty face mask that has all kinds of bacteria trapped inside it. These bacteria would get into your mouth and cause problems.



Oral hygiene is crucial now more than ever. Brush your teeth at least twice a day, floss regularly and don’t forget to have your plaque and tartar buildup removed professionally. Happy masking!