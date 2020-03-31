Actress Yvonne Nelson is of the view that Ghanaians should strictly observe the 14-day ‘partial’ lockdown announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo in an attempt to wipe out coronavirus infections from the country.

Giving one crucial reason why social distancing is key in these times, she explained how loved ones of an affected patient wouldn’t be allowed to say goodbye if they aren’t able to recover from the respiratory illness.

According to her, no Ghanaian should think of making a mistake of contracting the virus by flouting directives put out by the Ghana Health Service.

Taking to Instagram to pen her note, she said:

*Make no mistake.* When loved ones are removed *from your home by ambulance* because the *VIRUS’* has hit them hard, *you are not* going to be able to follow them there, *sit by their hospital bed and hold their hand.* *You are not* going to be able to pop in at 7.00 pm for visiting hours.

They are going to have *no one* other than exhausted and *brave hospital staff* to see them through days or weeks of barely *breathing through a ventilator* until they *either die or recover.*

They are not going to be well enough *to text you.* *You are not* going to be able *to phone the ward* to check in on them regularly (staff will be too busy for that). During that time, *they will be completely alone,* while you sit at home waiting to hear from them.

And if that person in hospital happens *to be you,* going through that ordeal completely alone, it would be nothing less than terrifying. *PLEASE YOU AND THE FAMILY SHOULD STAY HOME* and only go out if absolutely necessary. *Social distancing is imperative right now. Thanks ❤️.

Read the original post below: