The Executive Director of Child Rights International (CRI), Mr Bright Appiah, has applauded President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to roll out social protection programmes to support the vulnerable and frontline workers in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the president’s address to the nation on Sunday, “demonstrates his resolve to ensuring that every citizen, particularly, the vulnerable groups and frontline workers are not left to their fate and are catered for.”

He added that the gesture of the president does not only address the needs of the vulnerable groups and frontline workers, but also builds confidence of citizens to obey directives and collectively fight the pandemic.

“So far, the President has done so well in handling the coronavirus situation in the country. CRI believes he deserves commendation,” Mr Appiah added.

Earlier before the statement, the CRI’s Director expressed concerns regarding measures being put in place to protect the vulnerable in the society.

Mr Appiah expressed worry that if proper mechanisms were not put in place to protect the vulnerable following the partial lockdown as a result of the COVID-19, a lot could go wrong for the entire nation.

“No matter the decision you make the welfare of the vulnerable must first be a greater consideration in the decision making,” he said.

Mr Appiah, therefore, said the measures announced by the President on Sunday “goes a long way to offer certain protection for the vulnerable.”

He said the responsibility now rests on state agencies and key institutions to ensure that every single action of the President is implemented fully.

He urged the private sector and corporate bodies to follow suit to demonstrate their commitment through their corporate social responsibility programmes. “We are all in it together,” he noted.

Mr Appiah also stressed the need for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to also come out and emulate the examples set by the government by announcing their own social protection programmes in the communities they operate.

“This is the time we expect NGOs to also come out and assist the government by rolling out their social protection programmes for the vulnerable,” he said.