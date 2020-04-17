All is set for the construction of a 100-bed Covid-19 treatment and isolation facility, to complement efforts by the government to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Initiated by the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, the facility, which will be located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, is expected to be completed within six weeks.

In a video detailing the architectural plan, the infectious disease and isolation facility will have a medical staff block and a case management and intensive care unit.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday, April 17, 2020 cut sod for the project to start.

Trustees had had a meeting with various architects and engineers from the Built Environment Professionals, Ghana Institute of Architects, Ghana Institute of Surveyors, the Ghana Armed Forces Engineers Regiment, Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service as well as team of medics to conclude on the plan.