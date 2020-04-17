In a video going viral on social media is an old woman claiming she isn’t scared of the novel Coronavirus disease because she is covered by the blood of Jesus.

Driving through a parking lot, she was approached by a CNN journalist, right after the church service ended where hundreds of members gathered to pray and praise their maker in Ohio.

May I ask your decision to go to church amid the coronavirus pandemic?, she was asked.

She then answered:

I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I am not scared I will infect others or I could be infected because I am covered in Jesus’s blood. All of these people go to these church and besides I go to the grocery store everyday.

She continued, they could get me sick but I am not because I am covered in his blood, thank you,” she told the journalist before speeding off in her four-wheeled vehicle.

Watch the video below: