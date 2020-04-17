The Rap Dacta, Okyeame Kwame, is plus one today and his birthday photo is refreshing as his career and life.

One of the few people who have enjoyed the best of everything, career, successful marriage and a beautiful family is definitely Okyeame Kwame.

Today is his birthday and dropping his photo on his Instagram page, the rap doctor captioned it:

I am 44yrs today! if I’m to share three things that define me, it will be.. .

1. I believe in myself because I live in it…

2. I try to be part of the solution not the problem…

3. I love deeply because I must, not because I want it back…