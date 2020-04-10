Musician and patriot, Okyeame Kwame, has shared a photograph of his past and social media and fans cannot keep mute.

The picture he uploaded on his Instagram captured memories of young Okyeame who seems to have geared up for school.

The 43-year-old has made some enviable growth now comparing his looks to the throwback image which robs him of his beard and well-built physique.

The photo he tagged ‘Throwback of the Year’ has got fans cracking their brain to figure out the exact year the photo was taken.

Some analysts claim it was taken between 1970 and 1990.