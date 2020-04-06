The Ghana Armed Forces says it is investigating an incident that occurred at Ashaiman, near Tema on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in which a civilian was shot dead during the lockdown.

A statement by the Public Relations Directorate, General Headquarters, Burma Camp, Accra, signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations, said the incident involved an attempt by a civilian to disarm a soldier who was conducting an arrest as part of coronavirus lockdown operations, code named ‘OP COVID SAFETY.’

“The civilian was being arrested on suspicion of indulging in illegal conduct contrary to the Narcotics Act. Initial reports are that the suspect in resisting arrest attempted to disarm the soldier leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off.

“The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention unfortunately passed on. The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra,” he said.

Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie said investigations have already commenced into the incident.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that details of its investigations will be duly communicated,” the statement assured.



