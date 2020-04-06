Ghana and Accra Heart of Oak legend, Bernard Dong-Bortey, has officially confirmed his retirement from active football, he told Goal.com.

Bortey is arguably one of the best talents to have ever graced the Ghana Premier League.

The tough-talking footballer rose to prominence at the 1999 Fifa U17 World Cup, where he netted three times to finish the tournament as the joint-third top scorer.

The 37-year-old won four Ghana Premier League titles, the 2002 league goal-king award and the Caf Confederation Cup.

Bortey did well to establish himself as a star on the local scene but struggled in his bid to forge a decent career abroad on multiple attempts.

“I’m not God. Maybe where I reached was the stage God wanted me to finish it for someone to come and continue. I have pain in me but it’s past.

“I have to put it behind me because I have three kids who are all playing football, so I have to focus on pushing them. I could not do it but maybe they can do it for me.

“I want to be a coach now. I’ve retired. I was not 100 per cent sure but I have done it,” he said.

He continued: “I’m still playing football but not competitively. I don’t want to play any more competitive leagues like the Ghana Premier League because I have made the name already.

“Everybody knows my name in Ghana football. So I have to leave for the young ones to take over. Now, I’m a coach. I’m not a footballer anymore. I’ve retired.” he added.

Bortey played for Al Wasl FC of the United Arab Emirates, Bnei Sakhnin of Israel, Vietnamese side CLB Song Lam and The Panthers of Equatorial Guinea in a series of brief, unsuccessful stints.

Bortey made over 20 appearances for Ghana’s senior national team.