Celebrated media personality, entrepreneur, staunch Made-in-Ghana product campaigner and Public Relations practitioner, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, on May 1, 2020, reached out to three communities in the Greater Accra region to support them with essential items as the nation battles the deadly coronavirus.

Under the ‘Pad for All’ project, an initiative to ensure the less-privileged in society are supported to maintain personal hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, residents in three communities –Bukom, Mamprobi and New Mamprobi benefited from the novel exercise.

The event, which was organised by Angeles Foundation and Repairer Foundation, was sponsored by Fay International, producers of Faytex Sanitary Pad and launched in Accra on Friday.

Speaking on the essence of the donation, the Founder of Angeles Foundation, widely known as Kobi Hemaa, explained that monthly menstruation safety and being comfortable with dignity among young girls during the covid-19 challenging period, was a key factor.

This is because it is trite knowledge that menstruating girls and women face inadequate access to toilets and water, especially in periods like this and may lack the most basic materials needed for managing blood flow with sanitary pads.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, this even makes menstrual hygiene a more pressing concern. People will continue to menstruate during this outbreak and after this pandemic,” she added.

Boris Osisiadan-Nimpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Angeles Foundation said one of the key activities of Angeles Foundation is boy child empowerment. The non-governmental organisation is also noted for the He4She initiative.

Interacting with the media, the first son of Kobi Hemaa (Nimpong-Osisiadan) and the CEO of Angeles Foundation, explained that taboos associated with menstruation, combined with an overall culture of silence around it, limit the ability of people who menstruate to fully and equally participate in society which undermines their overall status and self-esteem as well as the development of families and communities.

He encouraged males to support females to improve menstrual health and hygiene as it will not only benefit those who menstruate, but entire societies as well.

Mary Achieng Ojuka, Fay International Limited Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator educated the women on menstrual hygiene.

“When you are in your period, you should keep your genitals clean. Since the vagina has a sensitive balance of useful and non-useful bacteria, it is best to avoid any soap or vaginal cleaning products and wash with warm water instead. Taking a bath regularly helps you keep clean,” she advised.

Professional boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, was present to support the initiative and to ensure the smooth operation of the distribution.

In an interview, he expressed his profound gratitude to the organisers for such a thoughtful gesture.