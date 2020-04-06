President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced an insurance package worth GHS 350,000 for all health personnel and allied profession at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

The president made the announcement in his televised address to the nation on Sunday evening April 6, 2020.

In addition to the insurance package, President Akufo-Addo listed a number of incentives made available by government to all frontline health workers.

This include the non-payment of taxes by health workers on their emoluments or the next three months ie April, May and June with a 50% allowance on their March to June salary with the March allowance to be paid together with April’s.

He added that the health workers will from Monday also enjoy free rides to and from work on Ayalolo buses.

Ghana has so far recorded 214 cases of the coronavirus disease with five deaths.

The Greater Accra Region has most cases of 189 followed by the Ashanti Region which has so far recorded 12 cases, Northern Region, 10; Upper West Region, one; Eastern Region one and the Upper East Region one.