Dr Badu Sarkodie, Director for Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, has disclosed the country’s age group distribution of recorded cases of the novel coronavirus.

According to Dr Sarkodie, most persons infected with COVID-19 fall within the age brackets of 25 and 59, with the greatest number of recorded cases affecting persons aged 25 to 34.

READ:

Coronavirus: Noguchi Institute states position on COA FS

Why Akufo-Addo is under attack on twitter over Coronavirus post

Most of the people affected are between the ages of 25 and 59, with the greatest number of recorded cases affecting persons aged 25 to 34. The age group with the least number of infected cases fall within the ages of 15 and 24, with a few above age 60 cases, he disclosed in a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday.

With regards to sex distribution of recorded cases, more males have contracted the disease than females, he added.

Queried if a model had been developed by the Ministry to give projections on the possible increase or decline in the rate of infection, Dr Sarkodie asserted his outfit is currently working on one and will soon be ready.

Chart depicting Ghana’s age group distribution of recorded cases: