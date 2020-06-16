Another government official, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Dsane-Selby who has gone into self-isolation said she got to know her status last Sunday.

According to her, contact tracing has began immediately she got to know of her status and so far, all those tested have tested negative.

The NHIA CEO said she immediately contacted doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and others for assistance and has been put on medication.

Sources told Joy News the staff of the Authority have been made aware of Dr Dsane-Selby’s status and those close to her have gone for a test.

The former Medical Officer at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Achimota Hospital and in the UK said she considering where she works and the number of people who stream through her office, it is not surprising she caught the virus.

According to her, she has been adhering to all the WHO protocols but believes perhaps working at the NHIA exposed her to the virus.

That notwithstanding, she advised the general public not to let their guard down but take the use of hand sanitisers and face mask when they are going out as well as hand washing seriously.

Dr Dsane-Selby said encouraged the general public to show love and compassion to people who have contracted the virus and not stigmatise them.

The NHIA boss said just like any sickness people get ill, they get treated and move on with their life so Covid-19 is just another fight people win.