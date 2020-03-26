Information reaching Adomonline.com indicates that President Nana Akufo-Addo will soon meet with the COVID-19 response team put together by former president John Mahama.

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, speaking on Asempa FM’s Eko Sii Sen show, confirmed the meeting which is to take place between the president and the response team set-up by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

ALSO:

Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo grants amnesty to 808 prisoners

Coronavirus: Local Govt Service suspends clocking system

This follows a meeting reported to have happened between the various political parties in the country, the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Communication on Thursday, March 26, 2020 over the fast rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

The Deputy Information Minister, however, failed to provide details as to when the meeting would take place.

Ghana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 surged to 132 on Thursday, March, 26, 2020 with confirmed deaths associated with the virus still remaining at 3.