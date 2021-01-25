The Goaso Divisional Police Command in the Ahafo Region have arrested 75 people for not wearing their nose masks as directed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Divisional Police Commander, ASP Danso Abeam, was surprised that nurses and other health workers, as well as teachers, were among people arrested for not adhering to the safety protocol.

According to him, “if health workers who are mandated to handle people who have tested positive for the virus are not adhering to the safety protocols then it means the country has a difficult task dealing with the spread of the virus.”

He stated that police have taken the caution statements of the 75 culprits after which they were granted bail.

The culprits are to report on Tuesday, 26th January 2021 as the command awaits further directives from the Regional Police Command.

He advised residents of Goaso and its environs to adhere to the wearing of nose masks because the police won’t spare any person arrested.