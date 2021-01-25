Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko, says his side must not be ruled out when counting teams that can win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title.

The capital-based side has been sensational in the ongoing campaign and currently lie seventh on the league table with 15 points from 10 games.

Olympics continued their fine form and drew goalless at home to table-toppers Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 10 games.

Speaking after the game, coach Preko said that the title race is open and that any club can win it.

He stressed that Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have not been at their best this season which leaves the door open for any club that can put its house in order.

“It’s about belief, the title race is very open, anyone can win it.

“When Hearts and Kotoko are not in form, we need to take advantage and that is what we are doing.

“We are taking one game at a time and we are going to work hard towards the next game,” he said.

Great Olympics will be hosted by Hearts of Oak in a regional derby on Sunday in the matchday 11 game at the Accra Sports Stadium.