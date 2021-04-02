The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has so far vaccinated 555,259 persons against Covid-19 since it began its mass vaccination exercise on March 2.

This is contained in the latest update on the Service’s website on March 31 which detailed the number of persons who have so far received their jab of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

This data reflects 43 selected districts in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions, as well as health workers from across the country who have received their jab.

As of April 1, some 31 new cases had been recorded taking the number of confirmed cases to 90,583.

Again, the active cases stand at 1,775, while the total number of deaths has risen steadily to 743.

Cumulative cases per Region:

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 49,994

Ashanti Region – 15,339

Western Region – 5,705

Eastern Region – 4,123

Central Region – 3,272

Volta Region – 2,371

Northern Region – 1,644

Bono East Region – 1,420

Bono Region – 1,313

Upper East Region – 1,304

Western North Region – 849

Ahafo Region – 703

Upper West Region – 483

Oti Region – 406

North East Region – 210

Savannah Region – 118