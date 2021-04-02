The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has so far vaccinated 555,259 persons against Covid-19 since it began its mass vaccination exercise on March 2.
This is contained in the latest update on the Service’s website on March 31 which detailed the number of persons who have so far received their jab of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
This data reflects 43 selected districts in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions, as well as health workers from across the country who have received their jab.
As of April 1, some 31 new cases had been recorded taking the number of confirmed cases to 90,583.
Again, the active cases stand at 1,775, while the total number of deaths has risen steadily to 743.
Cumulative cases per Region:
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 49,994
Ashanti Region – 15,339
Western Region – 5,705
Eastern Region – 4,123
Central Region – 3,272
Volta Region – 2,371
Northern Region – 1,644
Bono East Region – 1,420
Bono Region – 1,313
Upper East Region – 1,304
Western North Region – 849
Ahafo Region – 703
Upper West Region – 483
Oti Region – 406
North East Region – 210
Savannah Region – 118