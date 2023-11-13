A mobile telecom provider has delayed in furnishing the Kumasi High Court with the transcript of all call records of the missing Senior Lands Administrative Officer at the Lands Commission, Rhodaline Amoah Darko.

The court has, however, ordered the continuation of the case in which a Senior Lecturer at the Petroleum Department of KNUST is accused of kidnapping his wife.

The order comes as the third witness in the case testified in court during Monday’s hearing.

The court also ordered the release of a Toyota Highlander vehicle belonging to the accused, which has been impounded since 2021.

Rhodaline Amoah Darko, a mother of two, was declared missing on August 30, 2021.

Her husband, Dr. Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey, is on trial for kidnapping and deceit of public charges.

He is in court with two others, Justice Appiah and Yaw Amoateng, who traded an Infinix Mobile phone of the Senior Lands Administrative Office.

Monday’s hearing saw relatives and colleagues of the missing Rhodaline Amoah Darko in court as well as the accused persons.

Presiding Judge, His Lordship Justice Daniel Obeng ordered the case to be continued despite the delay by the telecom company to release transcript on all calls on the phone of the missing Rhodaline Amoah Darko.

The order comes as defense counsel cross-examined third prosecution witness on Monday, which is expected to continue on December 12, 2023, the next adjourned date.

But family members who were in court with colleagues of the missing lady have been left disappointed in what they described as ‘bureaucracies’.

Here is the mother, Cecelia Obenewa Appiah.

“All these bureaucracies that are going on is not bringing my daughter. I need my daughter. That is the bottom line. The bottom line is that, I need Rhoda.That is why I have appealed and I continually appeal to all Ghanaians. That is why we have put GHC100, 000 on Rhoda that whoever finds her or whoever has knowledge or whoever knows where she has been kept, please I am on my knees. It’s my daughter I need. It’s not easy to bear with this situation. In fact, I need help” she cried.

The family of Rhodaline last week announced a 100 thousand Ghana cedi reward for information on her whereabouts.

Members of the public with information on the whereabouts are to call either 053 56 312 78 or 053 55 835 13 for the reward.