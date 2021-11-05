A 38-year-old mason has been slapped with a 20-year jail term by a Bekwai Circuit Court for attempting to have anal sex with a 16-year-old boy at Adansi-Fomena in the Ashanti Region.

Collins Sarfo was convicted on his own plea of guilt to a charge of attempting to commit a criminal offence, to wit unnatural carnal knowledge by the court.

Police prosecutor Detective Sergeant Isaac Ofori-Mensah, told the court presided over by His Honour, Mark Diboro, the accused engaged the victim who had gone to help a relative at a public toilet and tried to lure him to have carnal knowledge through the anus.

He said on October 17, 2021, the convict, Collins Sarfo again approached the victim, took out his manhood and asked the victim to lick it.

According to the prosecutor, the victim declined and ran from the scene.

The accused followed the victim to a plantain farm behind the toilet and offered the victim 10 Ghana cedis if he agreed to lick his manhood.

Prosecution said the accused also offered additional 20 Ghana Cedis if the victim will consent to an anal sex.

READ ALSO:

The victim told Collins he would be back in the evening and communicated the development to his senior brother who in turn hinted the Unit committee members and some members of the neighborhood watch committee in the area.

A team laid ambush for the accused who came back to the public toilet to execute his agreement with the victim around 9.00pm.

The team arrested him when he removed his clothes in an attempt to have anal sex with the 16-year-old boy.

In court, he pleaded guilty with explanation and was convicted on his own plea.

“I only removed my penis and asked him to lick it but I didn’t do the thing.” He told the court.



In delivering judgement, His honour Mark Diboro, served warning the sentence is to serve as warning that society doesn’t condone these acts.

He said that was the third case which has come to his notice.