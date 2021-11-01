The reckless Mercedez Benz driver, who was last week arrested by the Police, has been fined by the Kaneshie District Court.

Kofi Sasa Buckman was fined GH¢1,800 when he pleaded guilty to the charge of careless and dangerous driving and posing danger to road users when he was arraigned on Monday (November 1).

The Airport District Police Command arrested Kofi Buckman, who was captured in a video footage engaged in a reckless stunt and endangering the lives of other road users at the Airport traffic intersection.

He was arrested on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

He was not well last week so the police could not immediately arraign him.

He was placed in custody while his vehicle, a Mercedes Benz with registration number C 63 – 18 was impounded at the Airport Police Station.

Mr Buckman’s action was captured by other road users who reported the incident to the Airport Police.

The police after receiving the complaints immediately mounted a search for him and swiftly arrested him.