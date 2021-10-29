The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has adjourned the case involving a section of LLB holders denied admission to the Ghana Law School and the General Legal Council (GLC) to November 9, 2021.

This was when some of the aggrieved students made their first appearance in the court presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The students claimed in their writ on October 22, 2021, that their fundamental human rights have been violated by the regulatory body.

They are, therefore, praying the Court to compel the Ghana School of Law to admit them into the institution, having met the required pass mark (50%) in the entrance exam.

But when the case Daniel Sackey and 142 others vs the General Legal Council was called, the Attorney General requested for an adjournment to file certain processes which the court granted.

The Assistant State Attorney, Patricia Ayirebe Acquah, told the court that all parties have agreed to the request following consultations.

Lawyers for the applicant, Martin Kpebu, and GLC, Nana Yaw Ntrekwah corroborated that position.

However, Mr Kpebu indicated his clients will be filing a supplementary response once they are served with the AG’s processes.

Mr Sackey, one of the applicants, urged his colleagues to remain resolute and believe in the court system.