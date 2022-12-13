An Accra High Court has accepted the GH¢90 million repayment terms on the founder of Defunct Capital Bank Ato Essien’s restitution deal.

This comes on the back of an earlier rejection by the court on the proposed settlement.

The Court, presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour , week rejected the settlement deal between state prosecutors and Mr Essien.

Justice Baffour, a Justice of Appeal judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge, said the amount agreed to be paid was not good enough.

He, therefore, adjourned the case to December 13 for the parties to address the court on the legal basis of the terms of the agreement.

But in court on Tuesday, state prosecutors and lawyers for Ato Essien advanced arguments to convince the court that the terms of the settlement reached between the two parties is the best deal for the state.

In the agreement, Mr Essien has already paid an amount of GHC30 million out of the GHC90 million.

Mr Essien has been charged with the offense of conspiracy to steal, stealing and money laundering.