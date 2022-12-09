Justice Eric Kyei Baffour has corrected media reports on the ongoing criminal case involving Chief Executive Officer of defunct Capital Bank William Ato Essien, and two others namely Rev Fitzgerald Odonkor, a former MD of the Bank, and Tettey Nettey.

According to His Lordship Kyei Baffour, media reports suggested that proceedings on Thursday, December 1 quoted him as saying the state was compromised in the matter of agreement entered into with Mr Ato Essien.

“No statement in the nature of the media reports referred to above, or imputing misconduct on the part of officials of the State, was made by the court either on 1st December 2022 or throughout the trial of the case.”

This was contained in a statement issued by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo JA, on Wednesday, December 7.

“He (the trial judge) enquired from one of the defence lawyers whose client has been charged with offences of abetment and conspiracy, whether the terms of the agreement entered between the State and the 1st accused would not compromise the position of the other accused persons.”

Justice Kyei Baffour was ready to deliver judgement on that day but had to adjourn because he disagreed with the terms of settlement of the accused.

According to him, the value of the money is not the same.

He, consequently, ordered parties to revise the agreement to match the Cedi’s worth as of 2022.

