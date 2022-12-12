Award-winning sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has retained the spotlight at the 2022 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) awards.

The versatile host of Adom TV’s award-winning show, ‘Fire-for-Fire’ on Saturday was honoured at the annual event which recognises and awards radio and television personalities in Ghana.

Countryman was adjudged the Sports Host of the Year with his afternoon Fire-for-Fire programme also adjudged Sports show of the Year.

Songo has over the years won these awards back-to-back making him a force to be reckoned with in the sports fraternity.

This feat chalked by Countryman Songo is to recorgnise his dedication to sports development in Ghana.

READ MORE:

Check out how Multimedia Group celebrated Countryman Songo

Due to his commitment and hard work, he has won so many awards which include: Best English Commentator, National Sports Journalist Awards and Sports Commentator in 2005, and TV Host of the Year.

The ‘Fire for Fire’ show on Adom TV, which he hosts, was awarded; The Popular Television Show of the Year; 2014, 2015 and 2016.

An elated Patrick Osei Agyeman said the recognition will propel him to give off his best.