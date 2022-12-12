Slavko Matic has praised his Hearts of Oak side despite their defeat against the Black Galaxies on Sunday.

As part of preparations for the 2023 CHAN, the Galaxies played the Ghana Premier League side in a friendly at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

Annor Walker’s side fought back to secure a 2-1 win over the Phobians.

Despite the defeat, the Serbian trainer has lauded his side reiterating that it was a good exercise.

“It was a good exercise for the team. We will continue to prepare for the task ahead,” he told the club’s media.

“That’s where our focus is now. I wish the Black Galaxies all the best in the CHAN tournament,” he added.

Ghana will be making a return to the CHAN tournament after missing the last three editions.

The Black Galaxies are in Group C where they face Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League will resume on December 18 with Hearts of Oak hoping to continue their impressive performance under the Serbian trainer.