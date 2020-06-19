The Savannah Regional has recorded two new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The case was recorded at Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality bringing the total number of cases the region to 37.

The two new cases according to reports were part of the 30 samples taken during contact tracing.

Meanwhile, the Bole District Director of Ghana Health Service, David Bakuri has bemoaned the politicisation of the pandemic in the region.

This, he noted may affect the efforts of government to get the people to adhere to safety protocols to reduce the spread of the virus.

Mr. David Bakuri on a Bole-based Nkilgi FM appealed to politicians to help with public education of their party supporters.