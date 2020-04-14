The nurses and doctors at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) , who came into contact with the late father of musician, Obour, have tested negative to coronavirus.

The management of the hospital made the announcement in a release on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after the staff members were quarantined for two weeks and got tested.

These staff members include seven nurses, three doctors and an IT Staff.

The hospital also shut down its emergency ward after the father of the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana passed away from the virus.

“The above category of workers were quarantined because they had contact with the deceased when he was accidentally admitted and briefly managed at the emergency ward,” the hospital management wrote in the release.