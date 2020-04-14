The Eastern Region has recorded nine additional new coronavirus cases bringing the region’s total count to 41, Adomonline.com has learnt.

According to Eastern Regional Correspondent, Maxwell Kudekor, all the nine new cases were recorded in Apeguso in the Asuogyaman district.

This, he explained, were identified as contact persons to the first Indian who tested positive to Covid-19 at the Afcon Construction quarters at Kpong.

Eastern Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr Mrs Alberta Biritwum-Nyarko confirmed the case to Maxwell Kudekor.

She, however, said the confirmed cases are all contact persons who have not shown signs of the virus but have been clinically confirmed positive and are doing well.

Meanwhile, the national case count is 636. So far, 10 of the country’s 16 regions have recorded at least a case of the deadly infection.