Founder of Pure City International School, Precious Senafiawo, has distributed food to some residents of Odumase,Oshuiman, Abbeyman and Amomole to mitigate the effect of the ongoing lockdown on their lives.

The initiative, he said, is part of his widows-mite to ameliorate the suffering of the needy in these areas.

Mr Senafiawo said he will feed people with hot meals throughout the week as part of his corporate social responsibility.

“The societies have done a lot for us schools by investing in us in terms of payment of school fees so I think in this difficult time,it is time we also give it back to them,” he said.

The Pure City International School founder indicated that he is always at peace when he put smiles on the faces of the needy.

“What will profit me to have enough for myself and family and see these widows and orphans suffer. Its a joy to see them smile in this hard times,” Mr Senafiawo added.