The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has suspended its weekly draws and other activities that involve human contacts as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

In a press release issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Authority, members of the Lotto Marketing Companies and other relevant stakeholders are expected to be trained to go digital within the two weeks lockdown that has been introduced by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In view of the directives by the President of the Republic of Ghana, and letter received from the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies dated 29th March 2020 with reference number ALMC/CV19/DG/NLA/1 requesting for the suspension of the Draw of 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games within the Lockdown period, the National Lottery Authority wishes to inform NLA Staff, Lotto Marketing Companies and the staking public that the Authority shall NOT conduct the usual Draw for 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games within the lockdown period.

The Authority would consider training of Lotto Marketing Companies and relevant stakeholders on the Digital Lottery during the lockdown period.

Let us all support government to stop the spread of the pandemic coronavirus disease across the Country.

Stay Home; Stay Safe; Stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Issued by: Public Relations Unit of NLA