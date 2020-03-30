Four Niger nationals have been arrested by the military men deployed to Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality for illegal entry into the country.

As part of the processes to identify potential infected persons, health personnel are in the place to check vitals of residents.

To this effect, four Niger nationals, particularly young adults were tested. The temperatures of two of them turned out to be very high.

Upon interrogation, they revealed they entered the country days ago through illegal means and have been going about their normal activities smoothly.

The two suspected cases have been handed over to Kasoa Polyclinic for further examination and the rest have been arrested by the police.