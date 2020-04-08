The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is confident Ghana will win the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The party in an Easter message urged Ghanaians to stay strong during the Easter celebration, as the country races against time to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It is unfortunate that this year we are doubly sacrificing for the good of our country men and women and mankind, and it is our earnest desire that at the end, we will become stronger to carry on with the will of God on earth,” a statement signed by NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo further said “let me also commend the frontline workers in this fight, that is, the health and security services, for their outstanding role in this national crusade.”

