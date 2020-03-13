Ghana International School (GIS) will close down effectively on Friday, March 13, after the school day has ended.

In a memo to parents and staff of the school Friday, the Principal, Dr Mary Ashun, announced, that the School “will CLOSE at the end of the School Day today, 13th March 2020 at 3:30 pm for the next two weeks till 27th March 2020.”

According to the principal this is in line with Board Policy on emergencies for the prestigious school.

Her comments follow a confirmation by the Health Ministry that two cases have been recorded in the country on Thursday.

“Laboratory results of the two confirmed cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research. Both individuals returned to Ghana – one from Norway and the other from Turkey – so these are imported cases of COVID-19.

“Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing,” the Minister said.

He assured that government together with all health partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.

Hours after the announcement, the worried principal asked all students and staff to stay at home, self-quarantine in “this challenging time”.

“All students are required to stay home during this time with learning support continuing through our Virtual Learning platforms previously communicated to all parents and guardians,” Dr Ashun added.

In a related development, the management of Lincoln Community School has communicated to parents that one of Ghana’s confirmed cases came in contact with a parent of a student in particular classes there.

All parents have subsequently been informed of this development.

According to the school authorities, the parent and their family have not been to school and are self-quarantining.