Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers, has slammed the Nigerian government while praising Ghana.

She opined that Ghana should be called the ‘Giant of Africa’, and not Nigeria after news of Kotoka International Airport being adjudged Africa’s best and most improved airport broke out .

She revealed though she is not oblivious of the fact that every country is smeared with corruption, Ghanaian leaders try to satisfy the demands of their subjects.

Gifty Power, therefore, charged Nigerian the government to emulate the ways of Ghana and improve the standard of the country rather than focus on their stomachs.

She aired her grievances in a lengthy Instagram post and also expressed her disappointment in the country for making the list of countries banned from entering the US.

Nigeria earned the title ‘Giant of Africa’ owing to its large population and economy. With 206 million inhabitants, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the seventh most populous country in the world.