The Ghana Health Service has confirmed an additional 283 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number to 9,168.

The number of people who have recovered have also increased from 3,189 to 3,457, a difference of 268.

Covid-19 cases in Ghana

The update also included four more deaths from the disease, which brings the number of fatalities to 42.

These figures leave the number of active cases of the global pandemic in Ghana at 5,669.

Ahafo remains the only region in the country yet to record a case.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been eased by the government with the communication strategy changing from Stay Home to Stay Alert.