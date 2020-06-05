News of popular lesbians, Linda Ampadu and lover, Dorcas broke some days back, causing confusion in the minds of many Ghanaians.

To bring back Ghanaians from their ‘wonderland’, Dorcas has given a full update on how they became blessed with their yet-to-be-born baby.

In her latest update on Facebook, Dorcas revealed that after a night of intense lovemaking, wrapped in each other’s arms, they made a wish after noticing it was a night of full moon.

Their wish included the number of babies they wanted and they believe at that moment, our Mind, Body, soul, Spirit, Energy and Heart Desire were all focused on what we asked the universe for and IT heard US [sic].

She also hinted this is the fourth time they have tried having a baby through artificial insemination despite the cost and headache that came with it.

Just as they wished for, the lesbian couple are expecting their first child and are beside themselves with joy.

Dorcas, a mother-of-three revealed despite her horrible past relationship, she was ready to persist, a move she described as the best decision she has ever made.